Casual game store Legacy Games is shutting down, purchases won’t be re-downloadable despite ‘keep forever’ slogan

Casual games publisher Legacy Games has announced that its online store is closing down, and players won’t be able to re-download their purchases.

Legacy Games was founded in 1998 and has specialised in publishing casual and indie titles on PC, console and mobile.

In 2020 the publisher launched the Legacy Games online store, which to date offers more than 1,000 titles, many of which are released in multi-game bundles and mostly consist of hidden object, match 3, time management and puzzle games.

The website’s slogan, which is still top of the homepage at the time of writing, is “amazing games, incredible value, yours to keep forever”.

It appears the latter claim will no longer be true, however, as Legacy Games has announced its site is closing down, and previous purchases will no longer be downloadable after a certain point.

The store will close on December 31, 2026. Players who bought physical Legacy Games titles which come with download codes will have to redeem them by then, or they will longer work.

After the store closes, players will be able to continue downloading their previous purchases to the Legacy Games Launcher and play them as normal, but won’t be able to buy any new games.

From February 28, 2027, however, players will also no longer be able to re-download their previous purchases, meaning they’ll be locked out of installing them on other devices in the future.

Legacy Games says that any games downloaded and installed before the February 28, 2027 deadline will remain playable after this date, for as long as they remain installed on that device. Once they’re deleted, however, they can’t be redownloaded.

This also applies to the free Legacy Games titles that have been available to claim via Amazon Prime’s monthly PC game offers. Players who have claimed these games in the past will have until February 28, 2027 to download these too.

Legacy Games claims that because players can continue to play installed games after February 28, 2027 this means “your games stay yours”, and installing them is “how to keep them”.

Given that people generally don’t keep the same PC or laptop for the rest of their lives however, when they eventually upgrade to a new device their games won’t be able to come with them.