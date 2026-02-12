Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is a new Castlevania game coming in 2026

Konami has announced Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.

The game celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania series, and is a 2D action game in the style of traditional entries in the series.

According to Konami, the game is being developed along with Evil Empire (The Rogue Prince of Persia) and Motion Twin (Dead Cells).

Although the game appeared during the PlayStation State of Play event, at the time of writing it has yet to be confirmed whether it will also be released on other systems. We will update this article following confirmation.

Konami says Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is set in 1499 Paris, where “a city attacked by monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows”.

Players take control of Trevor Belmont’s successor, as they head into the burning streets of Paris and into its castle to hunt the monsters down.

The series’ Vampire Killer whip returns, Konami has confirmed. “Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist and master its mechanics to get creative and pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat,” the publisher says.

“However, the whip is not the only tool at your disposal. There will be more weapons and abilities for you to master.” This includes a sword, but more weapons and abilities will be announced at a later date.

“True to the roots of the series, you will encounter colorful characters and powerful foes, stumble upon many secret chambers, dig up numerous hidden items (yes, certain walls can be broken to reveal health-restoring meat items), and whip your way through challenging areas,” Konami said.

“As example, did you spot the familiar Zombie enemy in the trailer? They appear early in the game and while they move slowly, making them easy to defeat, they can become troublesome in large numbers.”