Capcom has announced that Exoprimal, its online dinosaur shooter, will shut down next year.

Exoprimal was released in July 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, with Capcom saying the game – which also launched on Xbox Game Pass – had attracted 1 million players in its first two weeks.

It appears that the game has lost any momentum it had, however, and now Capcom says it will be ending next year.

“Thank you so much for your continued use of Exoprimal,” a statement on Capcom’s website reads. “We regret to announce that service for Exoprimal will be discontinued as of 8:00 PM (PDT) on Wednesday, September 29, 2027.

“We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you have shown over the years, and we sincerely apologize for the gravity of this announcement.”

Although the shutdown isn’t planned until next September, Capcom already stopped selling Survival Pass Premium Tiers for the game on Monday.

On March 30, 2027 the game, its DLC and all other related Exoprimal products will be delisted from all digital stores, meaning it will no longer be available for purchase. Capcom says it will still be possible to re-download the game and play it online after this time.

On September 29, 2027, however, the service will shut down entirely, meaning the game will no longer be playable at this point.

End of Service Announcement



We regret to announce that #Exoprimal will be ending service as of Sep. 29 2027, 8pm PDT / Sep. 30 2027, 4am BST.



Thank you, Exofighters, for your support over the years. For more details, please visit the official website: https://t.co/0vmo3NjXuv pic.twitter.com/48paSq8gZF — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) November 25, 2026

The plot of Exoprimal revolves around vortexes that have started appearing on Earth, each of which poses a danger to the planet when hordes of dinosaurs and genetically modified variants called ‘neosaurs’ come out of them.

Players control special soldiers called ‘exofighters’, and have to defeat the prehistoric enemies while also dealing with Leviathan, an AI that was originally designed to help the exofighters but has gone rogue.