Capcom’s next Capcom Spotlight presentation will take place this week

Capcom has announced that its latest Capcom Spotlight presentation will take place later this week.

The next Capcom Spotlight will stream on Thursday, June 25 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

According to Capcom, the stream will last for roughly 30 minutes, and will be “covering updates to games that are out now, plus new info on upcoming titles”.

Although it hasn’t revealed the full list of what will feature in the presentation, Capcom has at least confirmed that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen will feature.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection was released back in March, meaning it’s likely that its presence in the Capcom Spotlight will involve the announcement of new DLC.

VGC’s Monster Hunter Stories 3 review called it the best game in the spin-off series to date, concluding: “While its battle system is going to divide some players, the monster hatching and raising is some of the best in the business”

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the next main game in the Onimusha action-adventure series, and the first in 20 years. It’s set for release in September on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

In VGC’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword hands-on preview, we said we left our demo “eager for more”, adding: “From what I’ve played so far, there’s an unexpected B-movie schlock to Way Of The Sword, a refreshingly maximalist goofiness to its samurai action that feels akin to what might happen if Platinum were allowed to make a Sekiro sequel.”

A Capcom Spotlight arrives on June 25, 2pm PT, focused on #MHStories3, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Tune in to the 30-minute livestream for a round-up of the latest news & updates on our announced lineup of games.



👉 https://t.co/8J8AJqYUu8 pic.twitter.com/b5HJCLRIce — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 23, 2026

Dragon’s Dogma II was released back in March 2024, but Capcom announced during Summer Game Fest that not only was the game getting a Switch 2 port in October, but it would also be getting a content expansion called Dark Arisen on the same date.

Other Capcom games in development that may feature during the Capcom Spotlight presentation include Resident Evil Veronica and Mega Man: Dual Override.