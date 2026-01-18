Capcom’s next big Resident Evil remake will reportedly be revealed this year

Capcom will reportedly announce its next big Resident Evil remake later this year.

That’s according to the reliable sleuth Dusk Golem, who claimed on social media this weekend that later this year, Capcom will unveil a remake of the Dreamcast game, Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Dusk Golem, who has a history of reporting on the Resident Evil series, previously claimed that remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica were in development, something VGC also understands to be the case.

Originally released in 2000 and overseen by series creator Shinji Mikami, Code Veronica was a Dreamcast exclusive, but later made it to PS2 and GameCube. The game follows Claire Redfield and her brother, Chris Redfield, as they fight to survive an outbreak on a remote prison island.

No, there is NOT a Resident Evil 5 Remake that's going to be announced this year. Instead, later this year a RE Remake that starts with "(C)" & ends "(ode Veronica)" is going to be announced, I promise you.



Her thing is something else not a remake of RE5. https://t.co/RCO05v6QS3 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 17, 2026

Over the last decade, Capcom has remade Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, all of which were warmly received by critics and fans, and have racked up millions in sales. So it’s perhaps not surprising that the company has more in the pipeline.

The next mainline Resident Evil, Requiem, is planned for release in February for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview: “The addition of Leon will almost certainly ensure plenty of combat, something Grace’s presence is designed to negate the need for. The result may be a game that’s stealthy in some areas and shooty in others – a potentially enjoyable mix of styles, but also a potential jack of all trades and master of none.”