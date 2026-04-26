Capcom throws Resident Evil party featuring Geoff Keighley, as Requiem clears 7 million sales

Capcom celebrated a new Resident Evil Requiem sales milestone with a staff party attended by The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley.

As seen in media shared by director Koshi Nakanishi on his Instagram stories, archived by social media users, the party included Leon and Grace-themed cakes, revealing that Requiem has now sold 7 million copies.

Keighley also appeared to host an “after-party bingo”, according to Nakanishi. The Game Awards host’s presence has, expectedly, sparked speculation that Capcom could be planning a reveal for June’s Summer Game Fest, which it regularly supports.

Resident Evil Requiem sold 5 million copies in less than a week when it released in February, according to Capcom, and reached 6 million a few weeks later, making it by far the series’ fastest-selling game to date.

7 million sales in under two months continues the game’s strong momentum. As noted by series historian Alex Aniel, the previous RE game to reach this milestone the quickest was Resident Evil 4 (2023), which took 12 months and 1 week to reach 7 million.

Congratulations to the Resident Evil team at Capcom on selling 7 million copies of Requiem! pic.twitter.com/mLalBDbgaY — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 25, 2026

Director Koshi Nakanishi posts a photo with Geoff Keighley. Is an announcement for Resident Evil: Requiem DLC on the horizon?



A recent Instagram Story by Resident Evil: Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi has sparked speculation about a possible DLC announcement. In the photo,… pic.twitter.com/bXSXCzESin — ᴋᴛʏɴʏ | Resident Evil & Survival Horror 🌿 (@kathyanhy) April 24, 2026

Capcom’s best-selling Resident Evil game is 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake with 16.8 million sales, followed by Resident Evil 7 (16.4 million), Resident Evil Village (13.5 million), and 2023’s Resident Evil 4 (12.2 million).

Capcom’s games usually have long commercial tails and continue selling for years after their initial releases. In the first nine months of its current business year, Capcom has sold over 2 million units of RE4 and Village, and over one million units of RE7, RE2, and RE3.

Capcom recently reiterated plans to release more content for Requiem, stating: “Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which offers photorealistic visuals and a deep sense of immersion. Players can enjoy the elevated essence of the survival horror experience by the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action, made possible by two protagonists.

“Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer.”