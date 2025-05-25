Capcom strengthens game development muscle with new Osaka base

Capcom is planning to further strengthen its game development capabilities by building a new base next to its current headquarters in Osaka, Japan.

The new building is planned for completion in 2027, the company said in a financial call this week (reported by Gamebiz.jp), and Capcom also intends to acquire land nearby to build a future development base.

Capcom already operates from multiple buildings in its home city of Osaka, but the new construction will allow it to continue to grow by 100 employees each year, it said.

In the same call, the company reiterated its commitment to its internal RE Engine, the technology that has powered all of its recent games, from Resident Evil to Monster Hunter.

Capcom will continue to support and update RE Engine with new technologies, it said.

Capcom announced another record-breaking financial year in its latest earnings report published earlier this month. The company says its core video game business sold 51.87 million units last year, an increase of more than 5 million units from the previous year.

A large part of this is attributed to Monster Hunter Wilds – which sold over 10 million units in its first month – as well as “strong catalogue titles sales led by the Monster Hunter series”.

Late last year, Capcom announced that it’s developing a new entry in the Onimusha series, the first new main entry in two decades.

It also added that it’s working on bringing more legacy IPs back, a statement confirmed later that month with the announcement that it’s working with Hideki Kamiya‘s new studio Clovers on a sequel to Okami.

13 separate Capcom titles sold more than 1 million copies during the last financial year, including older games like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Monster Hunter Rise and the Resident Evil 3 remake.