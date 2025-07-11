Capcom shares the first look at Resident Evil Survival Unit, a mobile strategy game

Capcom has shared the first look at Resident Evil Survival Unit.

The strategy game, which is coming to mobile later this year, will star Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine.

Resident Evil: Survival Unit is being developed by Joycity (3on3 FreeStyle Rebound) and Aniplex (Demon Slayer -The Hinokami Chronicles 2). Both developers will work in “close collaboration” with Capcom.

“Set in a parallel universe, the game presents an original storyline that builds upon the Resident Evil world while diverging from the original series,” according to Capcom.

“Players will enjoy a deep, immersive strategy experience that blends real-time decision-making with the thrill of survival.”

The game will also feature base-building mechanics and appearances from other Resident Evil favorites like the weapons vendor.

The next mainline Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Requiem, was announced at Summer Game Fest.

The game will mark a “bold shift for the franchise,” according to Capcom, and stars Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa, an FBI analyst investigating a series of mysterious deaths in Raccoon City, 30 years after it was bombed in the events of Resident Evil 3.

“Requiem, initially at least, looks like a familiar successor to the first-person games RE7 and Village, with Ashcroft trapped in some sort of gothic hospital,” VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview.

“As the player progresses further through the dimly lit corridors, with flickering lights casting unsettling shadows across the environment, it’s clear that in this section at least, Requiem really does feel like the traditional survival horror we were promised.”