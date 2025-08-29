Capcom settles it: No, Pragmata isn’t a secret Mega Man game

Capcom has officially debunked the popular online fan theory that its upcoming sci-fi action game, Pragmata, is secretly a Mega Man revival.

Online fan theories kicked off earlier this year, noting the similarities between the design of Pragmata’s robotic girl sidekick, Diana, and Capcom’s Mega Man, as well as thematic connections, like the game taking place on a moonbase taken over by evil machines infected by a virus.

However, Capcom has now officially debunked the rumour, after VGC quizzed Pragmata producer Naoto Oyama about the theory.

“Pragmata is not a Mega Man game,” he laughed. “It is a completely new game from Capcom.

“I was actually one of the producers on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection as well, so I’m happy to see that people who love Mega Man are passionate about Pragmata too. From my standpoint, it’s nice to see people are being so positive about it.”

Earlier this summer, Capcom reiterated its reverence for the Mega Man franchise and said it’s continuing to consider ways to revive the classic game series.

While a number of retro compilations of older Mega Man titles have been released in recent years, Mega Man hasn’t seen a new release since 2018’s Mega Man 11, and there was an eight-year gap between that and the previous entry, 2010’s Mega Man 10.

Capcom first announced Pragmata – a rare original IP from the publisher best known for Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter – back in June 2020. Since then, it’s been delayed multiple times, and it’s now due in 2026.

VGC played Pragmata at a media preview event earlier this summer and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”