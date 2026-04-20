Capcom says Pragmata is off to ‘a strong start’ with 1 million sold in its first two days

Capcom has announced that Pragmata has sold more than 1 million copies in its first two days on sale.

The sci-fi action adventure game was released on Friday and passed a million sales over the weekend, according to Capcom.

In a statement to press, Capcom noted that because Pragmata is a new IP it had to build early interest in the game in a number of ways to ensure it would sell well from the start, including the release of a demo long before the full release, and a Switch 2 port on day one rather than later in the game’s life.

“A completely new IP, Pragmata was developed primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence, ” Capcom stated.

“In the absence of an established fan base or pre-existing brand recognition, Capcom implemented a range of marketing initiatives – beginning with the early release of a playable demo – to communicate the unique features of the game to a wider audience. In addition, in line with the company’s multi-platform strategy, Capcom broadened the title’s availability by adding support for Nintendo Switch 2 at an early stage.

“As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling Pragmata to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.”

A statement provided by the game’s development team read: “As a completely new IP, Pragmata represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold.

“Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of Pragmata to an even broader audience.”

[Press Release]

"All-New IP PRAGMATA Surpasses One Million Units Sold in Two Days! - Highly innovative and original gameplay earns strong reception from players around the globe -" added.https://t.co/JFoIf3ACRI pic.twitter.com/edf6CPp5hp — Capcom IR (@Capcom_IR) April 20, 2026

Pragmata has received widespread critical acclaim, with its Metacritic score currently sitting at 86 and its Steam reviews currently at ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ with 97% of user reviews marked as positive.

VGC’s Pragmata review says the game feels like the type of shorter single-player adventure that was released during the Xbox 360 era, noting that this is a good thing.

“Pragmata feels like a game from a simpler time,” we said. “There’s no live service fluff, no needless bloat, and no sense that Capcom is hopping on a trend. It’s a rock solid action game that isn’t great on length, but delivers little filler, fast combat, and some charming story moments.”