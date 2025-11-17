Capcom says it’s confident Resident Evil Requiem won’t suffer from Monster Hunter Wilds-style PC performance issues

Capcom says it foresees little risk of its next big game, Resident Evil Requiem, experiencing performance issues on PC like Monster Hunter Wilds.

Wilds has notably struggled with performance issues on PC since it launched in February, which has attracted criticism from some players and led to a promise of technical improvements from Capcom.

During its latest financial results Q&A, Capcom was asked if there was any risk of Resident Evil Requiem suffering from similar issues, since it shares the same RE Engine technology.

The company responded by claiming that, since Requiem differs in gameplay and architecture, it does not anticipate any risk of similar PC performance issues.

“Resident Evil Requiem differs from Monster Hunter Wilds in terms of gameplay, system architecture, and network features,” it said.

“At present, we do not anticipate similar risks. We are developing the game to provide a smooth gaming experience across a wide range of PC specifications.”

Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. VGC recently spoke to the game’s development team about the Switch 2 version, leaks, and future remakes.

On bringing RE Engine to Nintendo Switch 2, director Koshi Nakanish suggested the job of bringing Requiem to the platform went more smoothly than expected.

“Well, the game was already being made in a kind of highly scalable way, so it wasn’t that difficult for the console platforms and also high-end PCs with path tracing and that kind of thing, so adding the Switch 2 into that mix was just a case of somewhere else to scale it to rather than a particularly massive challenge.”