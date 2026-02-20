Capcom says it will act on Resident Evil Requiem footage being shared early online, asks players not to watch or share it

Capcom has asked players not to watch or share gameplay footage of Resident Evil Requiem circulating online, and has vowed to take action against videos already uploaded.

In a statement posted on the official Japanese Resident Evil / Biohazard account on X, the publisher said it was aware of footage circulating online from players who have acquired the game early.

According to Capcom, players should not be sharing such footage online before release and it will be taking steps to remove it and issue warnings where possible.

“We have identified numerous gameplay videos of Resident Evil Requiem that appear to have been obtained through unauthorized means,” the statement reads (via machine translation).

“For the sake of customers who are looking forward to this title, we ask that you refrain from publishing or posting gameplay videos on video streaming services or social media before the game’s release date.

“Posting gameplay footage before the game’s release not only infringes on copyright but also upsets other players. We are taking firm action, including removal and warnings, as these videos are discovered. We also ask everyone viewing this post to please refrain from watching or sharing any such videos if you come across them.

“Through this title, we aim to deliver a ‘story where mystery and tension intertwine’ and a ‘thrilling gaming experience challenging unknown threats’. We would greatly appreciate your cooperation in helping preserve the experience for others. Thank you for your understanding.”

Resident Evil Requiem is set for release next Friday, February 27, but physical copies have already been spotted out in the wild. As such, spoilers for the game have been circulating, both on video sites and in forums such as Reddit.

Speaking at a media event in December, Requiem director Akifumi Nakanishi revealed that protagonists Leon and Grace’s sections in Requiem are almost equally split, with the latter focusing on horror, and Leon on “intense, adrenaline-pumping action”.

VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview: “The addition of Leon will almost certainly ensure plenty of combat, something Grace’s presence is designed to negate the need for. The result may be a game that’s stealthy in some areas and shooty in others – a potentially enjoyable mix of styles, but also a potential jack of all trades and master of none.”