Capcom says Dragon’s Dogma 2’s expansion was built ‘based on wide feedback to the main game’

Capcom says Dragon’s Dogma 2’s first expansion, Dark Arisen, will add a new storyline and content based on a wide range of feedback to the original game.

Announced in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, in addition to coming to Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will also release for PS5, Xbox, and PC on October 9.

According to Capcom, the paid expansion adds “is being developed to offer greater accessibility and additional content, with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies not only fans of the series, but also those playing Dragon’s Dogma for the first time.”

Dark Arisen will add a new story, it said, and was developed “based on the wide range of feedback received following the release of the main game”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 received a strong critical reception from reviewers when it released in March 2024, though it didn’t resonate with every player. Notably, the game has a Metacritic score of 86, compared to a user score of 6.5.

Last year, VGC asked the game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, about the reception to Dragon’s Dogma 2. Itsuno said he was proud of the game but not surprised to see a mixed reaction from some players, since he designed it that way.

“I made the game not like a Nintendo one to be liked by all the people, but for a certain type of audience, so it’s normal if some people outside that target audience don’t like the game,” he said. “However, people who enjoyed the game really loved it, appreciated the details and work. I’m very proud of it.”

Itsuno is now building a ‘triple-A action game’ at Lightspeed Japan, which recently announced the opening of a second Japanese studio in Osaka – the hometown of Capcom – and the hiring of several other Devil May Cry and Street Fighter veterans.