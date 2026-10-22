Capcom says a data breach affected more than 11 million Capcom ID accounts, credit card details unaffected

Capcom says a data breach led to a third-party accessing the details of more than 11 million Capcom ID accounts.

Capcom ID is the free account required to access the online features of some Capcom games, such as Street Fighter 6.

According to Capcom, a breach was detected this week, one which resulted in the details of 11,774,247 accounts being accessed by someone outside of the company.

The attacker gained access to users’ email address and system-specific identifier information such as the date and time their account was created, the date and time of their last login, their number of logins and the IP address used during their last login.

In the case of 43 of these accounts, they also gained access to the user’s date of birth, gender, country / region and nickname.

While the attackers weren’t able to access any passwords set by the users themselves, they were able to change the passwords of 196 accounts without authorisation. These passwords have already been reset by Capcom to prevent the attacker taking the accounts over.

Capcom states that no credit card information was affected by this breach, and that it will notify users whose accounts were accessed.

Other than the 196 users whose passwords were changed, everyone else should be able to continue using their Capcom ID as normal. Capcom warns, however, that because their email addresses were seen, people may now send them fraudulent emails pretending to be Capcom.

“If you receive any suspicious email or message, please exercise caution and refrain from accessing any URLs contained therein or opening any attached files,” it says.

“Capcom takes this matter extremely seriously and will continue its detailed investigation. Based on the findings of the investigation, it will implement measures to prevent recurrence and further strengthen its information security framework.

“Should any additional facts requiring disclosure be identified, Capcom will promptly provide updates through the company’s official website and other appropriate channels.

“Capcom would once again like to express its sincere apologies to its customers and all other stakeholders.”

This is the second major data breach Capcom has suffered. In November 2020 it also revealed that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack, which saw hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal data stolen from its servers, including the names and addresses of customers and former employees.