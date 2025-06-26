Capcom reveals Pragmata’s unique puzzle-shooting gameplay in a new video

Capcom has premiered the first gameplay for its long-in-development sci-fi game, Pragmata.

A video shown during a live stream event on Thursday offered the first public look at the game’s puzzle-shooting gameplay, which has players hacking robots via a puzzle mini-game, while simultaneously dodging and shooting them.

Capcom first announced Pragmata – a rare original IP from the publisher best known for Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter – way back in June 2020. Since then, it’s been delayed multiple times, and it’s now due in 2026.

The game takes place in the near future aboard a lunar research station in crisis. Players control Hugh, a spaceman with combat skills, along with his android companion Diana, who has the appearance of a human child.

VGC recently played Pragmata at a media preview event, and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”