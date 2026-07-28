Capcom reports another strong quarter as Resident Evil Requiem passes 8 million sold and Pragmata hits 2.5 million

Capcom has reported another strong financial quarter, with sales and profits up year-on-year.

The company has been on a run of healthy financial reports, due to a combination of a steady string of well-received new releases, and regular discounts leading to continued sales of older games from its catalogue.

Its latest report for Q1 of its current financial year – which covers April 1 to June 30, 2026 – says revenue and profit were driven up year-on-year thanks to sales of new releases like Pragmata as well as catalogue titles including the Resident Evil series.

According to Capcom‘s figures, net sales were ¥70.41 billion ($430 million), up 54.7% year-on-year, while operating profit was ¥41.05 billion ($250 million), up 66.9% year-on-year.

This was mainly driven by game sales, Capcom says, with 23.81 million units sold, compared to 14.16 million units sold during the same period last year.

“This included sales of all-new IP Pragmata, which surpassed 2.5 million units worldwide following a positive launch reception due to increased brand awareness achieved through robust promotional activities,” it said.

Evil never dies

The company also noted that the Resident Evil series is “continuing to increase in popularity with a broad, global audience while sales of previous titles in the series also grew steadily due to pricing initiatives”.

Cumulative sales of Resident Evil Requiem have now passed 8 million units according to Capcom, while five other Resident Evil games from Capcom’s back catalogue sold 1 million copies or more during the Q1 period.

This has led to total lifetime sales to date of 19.75 million for the Resident Evil 2 remake, 18.41 million for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, 16.04 million for the Resident Evil 4 remake, 15.86 million for Resident Evil Village and 14.52 million for the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Devil May Cry 5 also continues to see strong sales seven year after its original release, selling 1.29 million in the last quarter and bringing its lifetime sales to 14.24 million. Capcom attributes this to the second season of the Devil May Cry anime series currently airing on Netflix.

As a result of its Q1 financial report, Capcom says its forecast for the entire financial year (ending March 2027) remains unchanged, meaning it continues to expect net sales of ¥210 billion ($1.28 billion), up 7.5% year-on-year, and operating profit of ¥83 billion ($506 million), up 10.2% year-on-year.