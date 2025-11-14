Capcom readies Pragmata as original IP is rated in South Korea

Pragmata has been rated in South Korea, suggesting that release information for the game could be coming soon.

Capcom first announced Pragmata – a rare original IP from the publisher best known for Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter – back in June 2020. Since then, it’s been delayed multiple times, and it’s now due in 2026.

Now, the game has been rated by South Korea’s ratings authority (via Gematsu). While this doesn’t directly correlate to a release timeframe, it does suggest the game is far enough along to be officially rated by the body.

VGC played Pragmata earlier this year at a media preview event and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”

Capcom has had to publicly deny that the game is secretly a Mega Man title.

Online fan theories kicked off earlier this year, noting the similarities between the design of Pragmata’s robotic girl sidekick, Diana, and Capcom’s Mega Man, as well as thematic connections, like the game taking place on a moonbase taken over by evil machines infected by a virus.

However, Capcom has now officially debunked the rumour, after VGC quizzed Pragmata producer Naoto Oyama about the theory.

“Pragmata is not a Mega Man game,” he laughed. “It is a completely new game from Capcom.

“I was actually one of the producers on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection as well, so I’m happy to see that people who love Mega Man are passionate about Pragmata too. From my standpoint, it’s nice to see people are being so positive about it.”

Earlier this summer, Capcom reiterated its reverence for the Mega Man franchise and said it’s continuing to consider ways to revive the classic game series.