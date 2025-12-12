Capcom officially reveals that Leon Kennedy will be in Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom has officially confirmed that Leon Kennedy will feature in Resident Evil Requiem.

A new trailer for the game was shown during The Game Awards, showing more of the game’s plot and gameplay.

During the trailer, Leon arrives in a police car, looking slightly older and sporting facial hair.

Leon’s reveal was undermined somewhat when it was accidentally leaked early on the PlayStation Store.

Numerous players who pre-ordered the game on PS5 were recently given the option to set an automatic pre-download for the game.

According to the pre-download screen, automatic downloads are set to kick in on February 25, 2026, two days before the game’s official release date of February 27.

Of far greater interest to players, however, was the icon for the game in this pre-download screen, which showed protagonist Grace Ashcroft, but also showed a large image of Leon Kennedy in the background.

It had been long rumoured that Leon – who has been playable in Resident Evil 2, 4 and 6 – would be making a return in Requiem, the ninth main game in the series.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

