Capcom marks 2 million sales of Pragmata with another drawing by Diana

Capcom has announced that Pragmata has now sold 2 million copies in its first 16 days.

The critically acclaimed sci-fi action adventure game was released last month and sold a million copies in its first weekend, according to Capcom.

Now the game has hit its second major milestone, passing the two million copies mark, which the publisher says is a positive sign considering it’s a new IP.

To mark the occasaion, the game’s official account on X posted a video showing the game’s android protagonist Diana holding up a drawing that says “2,000,000 units, thank you”.

The game’s director Cho Yonghee also created a new illustration, thanking players for their support.

“I’m excited to share that over 2 million players have joined Diana and Hugh on their lunar journey,” Yonghee wrote. “The dev team is blown away by the warm support so many of you have expressed for Pragmata, so here’s an illustration to express our gratitude. To all players, thank you so, so much.”

Here's a message from Director Cho Yonghee 🌕



"I'm excited to share that over 2 million players have joined Diana and Hugh on their lunar journey! The dev team is blown away by the warm support so many of you have expressed for PRAGMATA, so here's an illustration to express our… https://t.co/aJXZq2w6Y5 pic.twitter.com/ZPZyvzNudc — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) May 7, 2026

When it hit 1 million sales, Capcom explained that because Pragmata is a new IP it had to build early interest in the game in a number of ways to ensure it would sell well from the start, including the release of a demo long before the full release, and a Switch 2 port on day one rather than later in the game’s life.

“A completely new IP, Pragmata was developed primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence, ” Capcom stated last month

“In the absence of an established fan base or pre-existing brand recognition, Capcom implemented a range of marketing initiatives – beginning with the early release of a playable demo – to communicate the unique features of the game to a wider audience. In addition, in line with the company’s multi-platform strategy, Capcom broadened the title’s availability by adding support for Nintendo Switch 2 at an early stage.

“As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling Pragmata to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.”

VGC’s Pragmata review says the game feels like the type of shorter single-player adventure that was released during the Xbox 360 era, noting that this is a good thing.

“Pragmata feels like a game from a simpler time,” we said. “There’s no live service fluff, no needless bloat, and no sense that Capcom is hopping on a trend. It’s a rock solid action game that isn’t great on length, but delivers little filler, fast combat, and some charming story moments.”