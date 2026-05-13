Capcom just sold more games than in any year in its history

Resident Evil Requiem helped Capcom sell more games than in any other 12-month period in its history, the company announced in its latest financial results.

For the business year ended March 31, the Japanese publisher achieved its ninth consecutive year of record profits and the highest consolidated sales and operating profit in its history, it said.

In total, Capcom sold 59.07 million games during the business year, up from 51.87 million in the year prior. This figure was driven overwhelmingly by sales of Resident Evil games. Notably, Resident Evil Requiem, released in February, sold nearly 7 million units by the end of March.

Capcom said 83.7% of its game sales came from older ‘catalog’ titles, while a huge 93% of the games it sold were digital download versions.

Looking forward, the company said it anticipates net sales of 210,000 million yen and operating profit of 83,000 million yen, which would result in ten consecutive years of record high profit for the company.

For the business year ending March 2027, Capcom expects to increase its number of games sold by a further 10%, to 65 million, it said.

Its next business year will include sales of Pragmata, which sold 2 million copies in its opening weeks, and the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Mega Man: Dual Override is due to release sometime in 2027.

Notably, the second season of the popular Devil May Cry anime series premieres this month, and the Street Fighter movie will be released in cinemas in October.