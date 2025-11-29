Capcom is reportedly working on a new Dead Rising sequel starring Frank West

Capcom is working on a new Dead Rising game.

That’s according to a new report from MP1st, which VGC can partially corroborate via our own sources, which claims that an in-development zombie action sequel will also see a return of original protagonist, Frank West.

The project in question won’t be a remaster or remake, but a new main entry in the series, the publication claims.

It’s said the new Dead Rising will see West head to Hollywood, with action primarily taking place within a “massive, enclosed movie studio lot” where the game’s main villain “forces Frank and other survivors into various trials, all in the pursuit of filming his ‘perfect movie’”.

The timing aligns with a recent remaster of the original Dead Rising game, which was released last year with improved visuals, revamped controls, and quality of life improvements. VGC’s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster review called the remaster “the perfect setup for a new sequel”.

Capcom has said it’s working on “re-activating dormant IPs” following the announcements of Onimusha and Okami sequels last year. It also asked fans what franchises they wanted to see return via a survey.

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently,” reads a statement on the company’s investor relations site.

“The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.”