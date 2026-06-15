Capcom is removing Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Deluxe Edition and microtransactions from sale, ahead of the arrival of its Dark Arisen expansion later this year.

From Thursday, June 25, the Deluxe Edition and various content packs will no longer be available for purchase on consoles and PC. The base Dragon’s Dogma 2 game will also receive a permanent discount.

According to Capcom, the removals are “due to the development of additional content and various adjustments for the upcoming title update”.

The content being removed from sale is as follows:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition

A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from Gaol

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker

Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life

500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

The content listed above can still be used if previously obtained, Capcom said. Two packs will remain available for purchase: Explorer’s Camping Gear and the Music and Sound Collection custom sounds.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct last week, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s expansion, Dark Arisen, will add a new storyline and content based on a wide range of feedback to the original game, according to Capcom.

In addition to coming to Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will also release for PS5, Xbox, and PC on October 9.

According to Capcom, the paid expansion “is being developed to offer greater accessibility and additional content, with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies not only fans of the series, but also those playing Dragon’s Dogma for the first time.”