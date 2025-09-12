Capcom is officially bringing Resident Evil 7, Village and Requiem to Switch 2 on the same day next year

Capcom has officially announced that the seventh, eighth and ninth Resident Evil games are all getting Switch 2 ports on the same day.

Resident Evil: Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil Requiem will all release on Switch 2 on February 27, 2026, the same day Requiem releases on other formats.

It was claimed earlier this week by insider ‘Dusk Golem’ that ports of all six Resident Evil games developed with RE Engine are coming to Switch 2.

Today’s announcement ticks off three of these, with ports of the Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 remakes still to be confirmed.

Resident Evil 7, Village, 2 and 3 were previously released on the original Switch, but these were heavily criticised for not being native ports.

Because the Switch couldn’t handle ports of each game, Capcom instead released them as cloud editions, meaning despite costing $40 each players could only play them by streaming them via an internet connection. This made it impossible to play them anywhere a fast internet connection wasn’t available.

These new Switch 2 editions are native ports, meaning players can download and play them offline like any other native Switch 2 game.

Switch 2 has already shown it can handle hi-spec RE Engine games – at launch it received ports of Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, both of which run on Capcom’s versatile engine.

As well as Resident Evil Requiem, the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Pragmata and Monster Hunter Stories 3 also run on RE Engine, although only the latter has been confirmed for Switch 2.