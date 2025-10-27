Capcom insists it will still charge to watch Street Fighter tournament streams, but is still preparing pricing details

Capcom has provided an update on its decision to charge fans to watch online streams of upcoming Street Fighter 6 tournament finals.

It was announced during last month’s Tokyo Game Show that the finals of Capcom Cup 12 and the SFL World Championship would be streaming live via pay-per-view.

The announcement stated that fans who want to watch the tournament finals online will have to pay ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the Capcom Cup 12 Finals on March 14, 2026 and another ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the SFL World Championship on March 15, 2026. Alternatively, a bundle is available for ¥6,000 ($40) that allows them to watch both finals.

This was met with backlash from Street Fighter fans, which led to Capcom saying it was “reviewing pricing”, with “updated information regarding the PPV broadcast, including final pricing and additional context” planned for the end of October.

Now, in an update posted on its official Capcom Fighters account on X, the company has implied this information may not be ready by the end of the month, but has reiterated that which the pricing may still be under review there will still be a price, and pay-per-view tickets will still go on sale from November 12 as planned.

— Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) October 26, 2025

“The decision to introduce Pay-Per-View live streaming for Capcom Cup 12 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025 stems from our commitment to promoting our eSports business in a sustainable manner over the medium to long term,” Capcom explained in a statement.

“Our goal is to grow these tournaments into internationally competitive events by reinvesting in participating players and teams, our partners, and related business areas.

“We sincerely acknowledge the many opinions we have received from everyone and are carefully discussing the matter with all relevant parties. As a result, the coordination process is taking some time. Previously, we announced that pricing details for Pay-Per-View tickets would be shared in late October. We will provide this information as preparations are complete, and we kindly ask for your continued patience.

“Please note that Pay-Per-View ticket sales for the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Playoffs & Grand Finals will begin as scheduled on November 12. We remain committed to meeting your expectations with sincerity and appreciate your continued understanding and support.”

Earlier this month Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama revealed that he had no idea about the decision to charge players to watch the streams, and that he and producer Shuhei Matsumoto both found out about it while they were at Tokyo Game Show itself.

“Revenue targets and assigned tasks differ fundamentally by department,” Nakayama explained on X. “Even the development team was surprised by this announcement (at least Matsumoto and I were shocked at the venue). That said, since this matter occurred within the same company, we are currently discussing it. We apologize for any concern this may have caused.”