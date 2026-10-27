Capcom has temporarily delisted Street Fighter 5 and turned off its servers as it works on PHP security issue

Capcom has temporarily pulled Street Fighter 5 from sale and turned off the game’s servers.

Last week a group of cyber-security researches and organisations used AI to discover two major vulnerabilities within the PHP programming language, which has been used in web development for decades.

It led to a number of sites and services going down temporarily while the security issues were patched out.

Not everyone has been able to fix the problem so quickly, however, and Capcom has now confirmed that PS4 and PC game Street Fighter 5 is potentially vulnerable.

The company posted a message on the Street Fighter account on X last Wednesday, followed by a notice on the game’s Steam page on Friday, stating that it was performing emergency maintenance on Street Fighter 5 due to “the security enhancements related to the PHP programming language”, and that its online features had been shut down as a result.

It has now posted another message on the official Street Fighter account on X, informing players that the game remains offline and has been delisted from stores while it continues to work on a solution.

“To further strengthen security related to the PHP programming language used in the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter 5, content requiring online functionality is currently unavailable,” the message reads.

[Notice]

To further strengthen security related to the PHP programming language used in the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V, content requiring online functionality is currently unavailable.

* Offline content remains available and can still be enjoyed.… — Street Fighter 6 (@StreetFighter) October 27, 2026

“Emergency maintenance is currently underway to address this issue. Until the fix has been completed, sales on the PlayStation Store and Steam will be suspended in stages. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Capcom says players who already have the game can continue to play it offline, and that only the online functionality has been turned off for now.

The publisher has not provided an estimated time for the return of the game’s online features, or its return to the PlayStation and Steam storefronts.