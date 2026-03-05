Capcom has moved up Pragmata’s release

Capcom has moved up the release of its original sci-fi action game, Pragamta.

Originally scheduled for release on April 24, Pragmata will now arrive on PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC a week earlier, on April 17, Capcom announced during a Showcase live stream on Thursday.

No reason was given for the change, but it means the game will now arrive nearly two weeks ahead of PlayStation’s own big genre entry, Saros, which is scheduled for April 30.

Pragmata is an action game with a “hacking twist”, according to Capcom, as players must multitask shooting robot enemies and simultaneously hacking their defenses with a puzzle mini-game.

The game takes place in the near future, as protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station.

VGC first played Pragmata last year at a media preview event and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”