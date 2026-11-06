Capcom games including RE Requiem and Pragmata heavily discounted on PC

Capcom games, including Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, are currently heavily discounted on the PC portal Fanatical.

The games have been temporarily discounted as part of Fanatical’s Birthday Bash Sale, which is running until November 16.

As part of the sale, Resident Evil Requiem is currently available for as little as $36, Pragmata for $35, Monster Hunter Wilds for $23, and the recent release Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for $39.

The full selection of Capcom discounts is as follows:

Games from a number of other big publishers are included in the sale, including Sega, Bethesda, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros.

As well as all the deals on offer until then, every day Fanatical also runs three flash deals, which are only available during a 24-hour window. For example, this week it discounted Peak by 53% and Avowed by 50%.

On top of this, if you spend over $15, you’ll also get a free game or store coupon as well as your order.

To see the deals and many others, head over to the Fanatical Birthday Bash Sale page (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).