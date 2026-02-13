Capcom drops PPV price of upcoming Street Fighter 6 tournament stream from $40 to $10 following player backlash

Capcom has finally provided an update on its decision to charge fans to watch online streams of upcoming Street Fighter 6 tournament finals, announcing that it has cut the price.

It was announced during last year’s Tokyo Game Show that the finals of Capcom Cup 12 and the SFL World Championship would be streaming live via pay-per-view.

The original announcement stated that fans who wanted to watch the tournament finals online would have to pay ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the Capcom Cup 12 Finals on March 14, 2026 and another ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the SFL World Championship on March 15, 2026. Alternatively, a bundle was to be made available for ¥6,000 ($40) that allowed them to watch both finals.

This was met with backlash from Street Fighter fans, which led to Capcom saying it was “reviewing pricing”, with “updated information regarding the PPV broadcast, including final pricing and additional context” planned for the end of October. When the end of October arrived, Capcom said it was still preparing pricing details but planned to sell pay-per-view streaming tickets from November 12 as planned.

Three months later, pay-per-view tickets have finally gone on sale, albeit at a greatly reduced price from what was originally proposed.

Now, fans who want to watch Capcom Cup 12 and the SFL World Championship can pay ¥900 / $6 for each stream, or ¥1,500 / $10 for a bundle covering both days.

In a video statement posted on X, Tetsuya Tabuchi – the deputy head and general manager of Capcom’s esports business division – apologised to players for the time taken to reach the new pricing decision, and explained the reasoning behind the price drop.

“Following the announcement that live viewing for this event would be ticketed, we carefully reviewed the many opinions and feedback we received from the community,” Tabuchi said.

“After thorough discussions across various departments within Capcom, we have decided on the following – to revise the pricing of live viewing tickets, [and] to implement special collaborative initiatives within Street Fighter 6.

“At the time of the initial announcement, pricing was set based on the domestic Japanese benchmark of the Street Fighter League single-day live viewing ticket, which was priced at ¥4,000.

“However, after reviewing pricing structures and cost-of-living standards across a wide range of global content, we have re-evaluated the pricing to ensure that fans around the world can more easily enjoy the event. As a result, we have set unified pricing for both Japanese and English broadcasts.”

Tabuchi also announced that during group stage matches for Capcom Cup 12 and day one of the SFL World Championship qualifiers – both of which take place between March 11 and March 13 – Capcom “will permit unrestricted co-streaming for anyone during this period”.