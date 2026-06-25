Capcom drops Monster Hunter Stories 3 story DLC featuring fan-favorite character

Capcom has announced story DLC for Monster Hunter Stories 3, which is available now.

Announced during a live stream on Thursday, ‘Additional Side Story: Rudy’ is available on all platforms for $9.99, or at no extra charge to owners of the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe Editions of the game.

MHS3: Twisted Reflection producer Ryozo Tsujimoto introduced the story DLC and revealed that it dives into the origins of the Royal Felyne and his ancestors.

“In this DLC side story, Rudy stumbles into a strange situation that unexpectedly brings him face-to-face with Navirou, the legendary Felyne who once saved the world in Monster Hunter Stories,” Capcom said.

“During Rudy and Navirou’s fur-midable adventures, fans can look forward to encountering Nergigante, but the powerful Elder Dragon is not the only challenging monster that Monster Hunter Stories 3 fans will face.”

Alongside the story DLC, a free update has been released which introduces Royal Monsters to the field and adds a higher level of difficulty to the Final Battle for players with completed save files.

“Clearing the Final Battle on Hard unlocks Royal Monster versions of almost every creature in the game, including Invasive Monsters and Calamitous Elder Dragons, for Rangers seeking an added challenge,” Capcom said.

VGC recently spoke to the Monster Hunter Stories 3 development team in a broad post-mortem interview, in which they reflected on development, JRPG player demographics, player reactions, and more.

“I was really pleased as director with what we were able to achieve,” director Kenji Oguro told VGC.

“I’m not just the director of this game, but also sort of a department head at Capcom. And my approach to team building and teamwork is always that I want the team to be able to work hard, but also have a lot of fun in developing games. And I don’t want them to get excessively stressed.

“I think that we were able to achieve that with this. You know that the team will definitely work hard on a game, but I think we all enjoyed it too. And I think that passion and enjoyment really shows through in the game itself. And that’s what players have responded to.”