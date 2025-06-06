Capcom debuts new look at Onimusha, promises more reveals

Capcom has debuted a new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword at Summer Game Fest.

“Stay tuned as new information continues to be revealed, including more details on new characters such as Sasaki Ganryu, who wields an Oni Gauntlet, as well as scenes showcasing the nail-biting gameplay,” Capcom said.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the fifth main game in the series, and the first entirely new main entry since 2006’s PS2 game Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. It’s set for release in 2026 for consoles and PC.

The game’s protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, who is described by Capcom as “a fierce young samurai, constantly moving from one bloody and mucky fight to the next”, is ‘played’ by late Japanese movie star Toshiro Mifune, who died in 1997.

Mifune was best known for collaborating with legendary film director Akira Kurosawa 16 times, including in such films as Rashomon and Seven Samurai.