Capcom confirms Resident Evil Requiem story expansion and teases major plot twist

Capcom has confirmed that a major story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem is in development, and teased a plot twist hinted at during the game’s ending.

In a video posted on social media, director Koshi Nakanishi thanked players for supporting the game, which has now surpassed five million sales – likely the biggest launch ever for a Resident Evil game.

Nakanishi confirmed that, in addition to routine patches that address performance issues and bugs, the development team is planning to add new content to Requiem.

“First, the much-anticipated Photo Mode,” the director said. “On top of that, there’s another surprise coming around May. We’re planning to add a mini-game.”

The director then flicked through a series of papers containing what appeared to be gags, such as a Match 3 puzzle game and Poker mode.

“We are planning to make extra story content,” Nakanishi said. “In this story, we will dive deeper into the world of Requiem. We’re hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you’ll look forward to it.”

One image the director flicks through, however, shows protagonist Leon embracing a mysterious woman. This potentially references a subtle plot twist at the end of Requiem, where many players noticed Leon was wearing a wedding ring, sparking speculation around who his partner could be.

While this is possibly another joke reference, it’s possible that Requiem’s story content could explain who Leon is married to, and explore what’s happened in his life in the year since RE6.

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”

