Capcom confirms Dragon’s Dogma 2 expansion and Mega Man for Gamescom

Capcom has announced its playable lineup for Gamescom 2026, and it includes Dragon’s Dogma 2’s upcoming expansion, Mega Man: Dual Override, and more.

Capcom has confirmed that it will return to the annual August expo, bringing four playable demos across 60 demo stations.

This year’s lineup includes Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, Mega Man: Dual Override, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Street Fighter 6.

Mega Man: Dual Override was announced at The Game Awards in 2025 and is due for release in 2027 for all platforms. Gamescom will mark the first time the game is playable to the public.

Other gaming giants, including Nintendo and Xbox, have also confirmed their attendance for Gamescom 2026.

Gamescom takes place at Germany’s Koelmesse from Wednesday, August 26, until Sunday, August 30. Capcom joins Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Xbox as exhibitors at this year’s show.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was announced last week during Nintendo Direct.

Dark Arisen will add a new story, it said, and was developed “based on the wide range of feedback received following the release of the main game”.

A public demo for Onimusha: Way of the Sword was released earlier this month. The game is planned for release on September 25.

Following player complaints that the demo was too easy, the game’s Akihito Kadowaki posted a video message on the official Onimusha account on X, reassuring players that the demo’s difficulty level will not match that of the main game.