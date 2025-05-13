Capcom announces eighth consecutive year of record results, 12th consecutive year of operating profit growth

Capcom has announced another record-breaking financial year in its latest investor report.

In a report covering its financial year 2024 (which ended on 31 March 2025), the company said it had “achieved record-high net sales and profit at all levels for the eighth consecutive year”.

Net sales were ¥169.6 billion ($1.14 billion), up 11.3% year-on-year, while net income was ¥48.45 billion ($327.5 million), up 11.7% year-on-year.

The company says its core video game business sold 51.87 million units last year, an increase of more than 5 million units from the previous year.

A large part of this is attributed to Monster Hunter Wilds – which sold over 10 million units in its first month – as well as “strong catalogue titles sales led by the Monster Hunter series”.

The results mean that Capcom has also achieved 12 consecutive years of operating profit growth, and 10 consecutive years of more than 10% operating profit growth.

For the current financial year, Capcom says it forecasts a ninth consecutive year of record-high profit), predicting net sales of ¥190 billion ($1.28 billion).

Capcom’s latest figures also highlight its ongoing plan to give its older ‘catalogue’ games a longer life by continually selling them at a cheaper price on digital stores. This has resulted in 13 separate Capcom titles selling more than 1 million copies during the last financial year, including older games like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Monster Hunter Rise and the Resident Evil 3 remake.

A chart provided by Capcom (seen above) illustrates that many of its catalogue games continue to sell well years after release because of discount offers. Since its release in January 2017, for example, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has consistently sold at least 1 million copies every year.

The company notes that the Resident Evil series has now sold 170 million units, with Monster Hunter on 120 million, Street Fighter on 56 million, Mega Man on 43 million and Devil May Cry on 33 million.

Capcom’s planned releases for this year include Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on May 16, the Onimusha 2 remaster on May 23, and Switch 2 versions of Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, both of which launch alongside the console on June 5.