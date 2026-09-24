Capcom announces a new Ace Attorney game, but it’s a VR remake instead of an entirely new adventure

Capcom has finally announced a new Ace Attorney game, but it may not be what fans were expecting.

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR is – as the title suggests – a remake of the 2013 game Dual Destinies, redesigned to play on VR headsets.

The game, which is set for release next year, will be available on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S. Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, as well as the upcoming Meta VR Glasses.

“Step into the courtroom in VR and interact with suspicious witnesses and questionable evidence to prove your client’s innocence,” Capcom‘s official description for the game reads. “Deliver your OBJECTION! face-to-face like never before.”

While the game will be fully playable with controllers, players can also make use of hand-tracked gesture support by “calling out witnesses and presenting evidence with your own hands”.

Optional voice activation means they can also deliver the game’s trademark “OBJECTION!” catchphrase by shouting it out, rather than pressing a button.

Crime scene investigations will also be presented in VR, with players able to explore them as 3D spaces and examine evidence using hand tracking and motion contorls.

Otherwise, the game appears to offer the same cases and storylines as the original release of Dual Destinies, with Capcom promising “a gripping story filled with twists, emotional stakes, and colourful characters across multiple episodic cases”.

Players have been waiting for a new Ace Attorney game for some time now, but in recent years Capcom has focused more on re-releasing the previous titles in modern compilations, including English localisations of titles that were previously Japan-only.

At the time of writing, the only Ace Attorney game that isn’t currently available on modern systems is the 2012 crossover game Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright, though a recent leak of Steam achievements included that game, suggesting a modern re-release may be in the works.

The last entirely new game in the Ace Attorney series was the 2017 spin-off The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, which is set near the end of the 19th century.