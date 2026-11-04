Canadian BioWare fans are calling on the government to fund the studio

BioWare fans have ramped up their efforts to attempt to save the studio, now calling on the Canadian government to intervene.

A petition on the official Canadian Parliament website urges the government to step in and try to keep BioWare together as an independent studio. Campaigners argue that BioWare games are an important cultural export for the country, and that the studio needs to be protected from American corporate interests.

“BioWare is one of Canada’s most important cultural exports to the world in the 21st century, selling tens of millions of units of their video games globally,” the petition reads. “BioWare’s productions champion the values of inclusivity, tolerance, democracy, justice, and civil rights that are at the centre of Canada’s national identity.

“BioWare has been shuttered by its American parent company Electronic Arts, now owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and BioWare’s closure represents an immense loss to and possibly a targeted attack on Canada’s cultural legacy.”

The petition requests that the Canadian government give BioWare the funding it would need to go independent and purchase its IP from EA. Further still, they ask for Canadian game devs to be protected from “American and foreign corporate interests” going forward.

Anyone who wishes to sign the petition must be a Canadian resident or citizen.

EA announced that it was closing BioWare last month. There was no mention of EA trying to find someone to sell BioWare to, or an offer for BioWare to buy itself off its parent company. So, even if the government took interest, it is unclear if EA would be willing to cooperate. After all, the Mass Effect TV series is still going ahead, so EA might have its own plans for the IP.

Another petition which seeks to save the Mass Effect series has amassed 299,618 signatures at the time of writing. Campaigners have even purchased billboards in Times Square, New York, to advertise the movement.

In the meantime, fans are preparing for a sombre N7 Day. We’re getting at least two new merch drops, suggesting BioWare had something planned for the day before its closure.