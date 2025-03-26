Camera phone footage shows first glimpse at Nintendo Switch 2’s New York event

With a week left until its big reveal, a member of the public has captured the first look at Nintendo’s New York City Switch 2 event.

The video footage, uploaded to TikTok, shows the entrance and interior of the Center415 building awash with Nintendo Switch 2 branding.

Switch 2 is set to be playable in New York City, for members of the public who managed to secure tickets, on April 4, as part of Nintendo’s worldwide Switch 2 tour. Paris, France will have a similar event on the same day, followed by other cities later in April and May.

Nintendo is hosting a special Nintendo Direct on April 2, when the Switch 2 release date and price point are expected to be announced alongside initial game reveals.

Nintendo officially announced Switch 2 in January, with a teaser video showing the console and Joy-Cons. The trailer also provided a brief look at a new Mario Kart game running on the Switch 2 hardware.

Company president Shuntaro Furukawa said last month that the Switch 2 price will take into account numerous factors, including the trademark affordability of the company’s hardware.

He also said Nintendo will put measures in place to prevent resellers from significantly impacting Switch 2 launch supplies.

Various industry analysts have predicted that Nintendo Switch 2 will cost more than $400, but may enjoy the biggest ever console launch regardless of price.