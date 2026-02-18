Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile officially shuts down in April, Activision announces

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will shut down in April.

The publisher announced in May 2025 that it was pulling the game from the App Store and Google Play Store, just a little over a year after its release in March 2024.

The game has remained playable, however, for those who downloaded it before its delisting, as its servers have remained active.

Activision has now confirmed that this won’t be the case for long, with the game’s servers set to shut down on April 17.

“As a final step in the previously communicated service changes to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the servers for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will go offline on April 17, 2026, after which the game will no longer be available for play,” an Activision statement reads.

“Until that time, players may continue to access the game and engage with existing content.

“We are deeply grateful to the community that supported Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and to the developers who brought the experience to life. Player passion and feedback continue to shape the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and we look forward to delivering meaningful seasonal content and updates to Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Last year when it announced its delisting, Activision said the mobile version of Warzone had failed to satisfy mobile players in the same way other versions had.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors, and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences,” it said last year.

“We know that this news may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the support, passion, feedback, and dedication from our community. We have special incentives for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players in Call of Duty: Mobile and encourage our players to try it for free.”