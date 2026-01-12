Call of Duty on Switch 2 could be ‘imminent’, dataminer claims

News of Call of Duty’s arrival on Switch 2 (and potentially Switch) could be imminent.

That’s according to X user Reality, who datamined a recent Call of Duty update and claimed to have found new code referencing Nintendo platforms.

Under the PlatformFamily section, joining existing entries like SONY, STEAM, MICROSOFT and UBICONNECT (some Activision games were added to Ubisoft+ Premium last month), is a reportedly new entry called NINTENDO.

It also adds a new entry to the PlatformFamilyToAccountType section, adding ‘na’ (Nintendo Account) to existing entries like ‘xbl’, ‘psn’ and ‘steam’.

Reality suggested that the addition of Nintendo to the game’s code suggests an announcement is “imminent”, perhaps during a presentation announcing new games.

While it’s almost certain that such games will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, it’s not known whether Microsoft will attempt to bring the series to the original Switch.

Xbox is hosting a Developer Direct digital event this Thursday, January 22, where it will include new looks at Forza Horizon 6, Fable and Beast of Reincarnation (the new game from Pokémon studio) Game Freak.

It has since been claimed, however, that there will be a secret fourth game revealed during the Developer Direct, implying other announcements could be made during the presentation. This doesn’t necessarily mean Xbox will use it to announce Call of Duty for Switch 2, however.

Yeah it's looking like Nintendo x COD is imminent, whenever the next round of Nintendo announcements are, expect that pic.twitter.com/ojiEUQnHDM — Reality (@realityuk) January 11, 2026

Alternatively, the announcement may take place during a Nintendo Direct presentation. While one has yet to be officially announced, the last major Direct took place in September, meaning another could be on the way soon.

In February 2023, Microsoft signed a “binding 10-year legal agreement” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, with “full feature and content parity” and future games to release on Nintendo systems on the same day as Xbox.

In April, Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer reiterated his intention to support Nintendo Switch 2 with Xbox game franchises, saying he was “a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry”.

The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo system was the Wii U version of Call of Duty: Ghosts, which was released in 2013 and allowed players to use a Wii Remote to aim with motion controls.