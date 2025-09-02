Call of Duty movie officially in the works at Paramount, TV show to possibly follow

Activision has officially signed a deal with Paramount to produce a Call of Duty movie, the pair has announced.

As part of the agreement, Paramount will produce and distribute a live-action film set inside the Call of Duty universe, though it’s not clear which of the more than 30 games it will be based on, if any.

According to Variety, while the deal is for a single Call of Duty movie, it “encompasses the potential” for Paramount to expand the Call of Duty universe across film and TV.

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” said Paramount’s chairman and CEO, David Ellison, in a statement. “From the first Allied campaigns in the original ‘Call of Duty,’ through ‘Modern Warfare’ and ‘Black Ops,’ I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.

“Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

Activision president Rob Kostich added: “Throughout its history, ‘Call of Duty’ has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible ‘Call of Duty’ games remains unwavering.”

“With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.”