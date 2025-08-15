Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will reportedly not be on Switch 2 at launch

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will not be available on Switch 2 at launch, an insider says.

Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of accurately reporting release information, says that despite Microsoft‘s pledge to bring the Call of Duty series to Nintendo, they can ‘confirm’ that there’ll be no Switch 2 version of the game when the game is released on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will never receive a Switch 2 port in the future, simply that it won’t be ready on day one.

Billbil-kun believes the game will be released on other formats on November 14, stating that this date had already been reported by a previous leaker and that their information corroborates this.

Should Black Ops 7 not be released on Switch 2 on day one, it’s likely to be due to Activision not being able to prepare a port quickly enough, rather than a business decision not to bring the game to Nintendo’s new handheld.

Indeed, Microsoft signed a “binding 10-year legal agreement” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms in 2023, promising to release future Call of Duty games “with full feature and content parity” on Nintendo platforms on the same day as Xbox, should its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard be approved (which it later was).

Given this legal commitment, then, it appears that any decision not to release Black Ops 7 on Switch 2 on day may simply be down to a lack of time to get the game ported and optimised for the console, given that it only launched two months ago.

The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo system was the Wii U version of Call of Duty: Ghosts, which was released in 2013 and allowed players to use a Wii Remote to aim with motion controls.

In April, Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer reiterated his intention to support Nintendo Switch 2 with Xbox game franchises, saying he was “a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry”.