Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Standard Edition will reportedly not cost $80

The Standard Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will not cost $80 in the US, a reliable insider has said.

Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of accurately reporting release information, reported last week that the game would not be released on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside its Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC versions.

They also stated that they believed the game’s release date will be November 14, and have now updated this with US pricing information.

According to billbil-kun, the Standard Edition of the game will cost $69.99 / €79.99 while the Vault Edition – which is the game’s equivalent of a Deluxe Edition and will include extra content – will be priced at $99.99 / €109.99.

If accurate, Microsoft‘s decision not to price Call of Duty at $80 – despite some predicting it would do so – may be an attempt to even the playing field against the upcoming Battlefield 6, which will be released on October 10 and will also cost $69.99.

Battlefield 6’s recent Open Beta sessions managed to hit a peak of 521,079 concurrent players on Steam at one point, suggesting EA‘s game could sell well when it’s released. Had Black Ops 7 been $10 more expensive, this could have swayed some players in Battlefield’s direction.

If true, the news means that Microsoft has still to find its first $80 game. In May, Microsoft raised the prices of its Xbox consoles globally, while also announcing that it would charge $80 for games starting later this year.

It then announced In June that The Outer Worlds 2 would be the company’s first $80 game, before reversing that decision last month and opting for a $70 price point instead, causing some to believe that Black Ops 7 would instead be the first $80 Microsoft title.

Last month EA CEO Andrew Wilson said there are currently no plans to change the company’s pricing strategy for its games.

“We’re not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that’s in the construct of we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products,” Wilson explained during an earnings call Q&A.

“When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and our deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value.

“We’ll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet.”