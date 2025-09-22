Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer reveal confirms 18 launch maps and more

Activision has revealed the first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s multiplayer mode and confirmed its 18 launch maps.

In a lengthy website post, the publisher has detailed Black Ops 7’s modes, maps, weapons, Perks, Field Upgrades, the new Overclock system, Hybrid Combat Specialties, Wildcards, Scorestreaks, Prestige and Progression systems, and more.

Black Ops 7 will launch with 16 6v6 Multiplayer maps plus two large-scale 20v20 Skirmish maps, with each map “designed for fast gunplay and around the original three-lane design Treyarch is famous for”.

“Expect a variety of map sizes catering to every type of player, from those craving instant action on very small-sized arenas to those wanting longer-ranged, tactical engagements across medium-sized combat zones,” Activision said.

Black Ops 7 will feature a new mode, Overload, which sees squads clash over one device that must be carried into enemy territory to score. Overload will be available to test in the upcoming beta.

Black Ops 7’s multiplayer maps are (with beta maps marked, and releasing on a staggered schedule):

Core 6v6 Maps Blackheart (Beta)

Cortex (Beta)

Exposure (Beta)

Imprint (Beta)

The Forge (Beta)

Toshin (Beta)

Colossus

Den

Flagship

Homestead

Paranoia

Retrieval

Scar

Express (Returning from Black Ops 2)

Hijacked (Returning from Black Ops 2)

Raid (Returning from Black Ops 2) Skirmish Maps: Mission: Edge

Mission: Tide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14. More information on Black Ops 7 zombies and multiplayer is set to be revealed at Call of Duty Next on September 30, with a beta set to start on October 2.

Activision promises returning fan favorite characters, including David Mason and Raul Menendez, a broad spectrum of environments, and more.

“The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of the fan-favorite titles Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6,” Activision’s description for the game reads. “Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”