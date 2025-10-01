Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer and zombies changes detailed in depth by Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 developer Treyarch has detailed the major changes coming to the game’s multiplayer and zombies modes.

Announced during the Call of Duty: Next event, which saw creators livestream the game for the first time, the changes include new modes and changes to perks and specialities. The changes were further detailed in a lengthy blog post published by Treyarch.

Classic Prestige will return to this year’s game. Players who reach Level 55 will then have the option to return to Level 1, Prestige 1. This level cap system goes all the way to Level 10, and will include unlockable skins, blueprints and “additional rewards along the way.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch with 16 maps. The game will feature 30 weapons at launch, 16 of which will be new to the franchise. For the first time in series history, players will be able to share their weapon builds with other players via weapon codes. Players will have to unlock the parts in their own game before they can use a weapon code using those parts.

“Treyarch’s vision for Multiplayer is to encourage fast, frenetic gameplay across vibrant maps designed in the classic Treyarch three-lane style with a deep connection to the narrative,” the studio said.

“To improve pacing, there are more standard-sized maps with opportunities for players to meet head-on or push for the flank.”

A new game mode, Overload, was also announced. In Overload, players fight over a device, which they must carry into a specific control zone to score points. The mode will debut in the upcoming multiplayer beta.

The event also introduced the game’s Zombies offering. Ashes of the Damned will be “the biggest Round-Based Zombies map in Black Ops history,” according to Treyarch.

A new mode, Cursed, was also announced. “Start with a pistol and your wits in this new mode designed for players looking for a more dangerous Zombies experience,” its description reads.

“Seek out Relics in the Dark Aether that administer debuff modifiers when activated. Keep digging to unlock more powerful Relics and earn special benefits and rewards along the way.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14.