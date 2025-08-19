Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is getting a four-player co-op campaign and more

The release date of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has been confirmed, as Activision reveals new co-op campaign gameplay.

The game will be released on November 14, verifying earlier leaks. More information on Black Ops 7 zombies and multiplayer is set to be revealed at Call of Duty Next on September 30, Activision confirmed, as well as information on what’s next for Warzone.

The game can be played solo or with up to four players. You can see gameplay from the campaign in the new trailer below.

“In Black Ops 7, you can go solo or squad up with up to three other players in this innovative Co-Op Campaign that redefines the Black Ops experience,” Activision said. “This is a story that developers at Treyarch and Raven Software have been building together, designed to deepen the Black Ops universe.”

It adds: “One overriding goal with the story of Black Ops 7 was to tell a story that could stand on its own while honoring the legacy of the series. Throughout development, there were meaningful opportunities allowing the reconnection of characters and storylines from earlier Black Ops titles, bringing them into this near-future setting where their presence could elevate the experience.

“However, it was important to ensure that even players without knowledge of Black Ops lore should expect a deeply immersive and connected story and world.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed at the end of this year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Activision promises returning fan favorite characters, including David Mason and Raul Menendez, a wide spectrum of environments, and more.

“The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of the fan-favorite titles Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6,” Activision’s description for the game reads.

“Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”