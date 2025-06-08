Call of Duty Black Ops 7 cast includes Heroes and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia

The first casting information for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been revealed.

According to Variety, the lead role of returning character David Mason will be played by Milo Ventimiglia, with the character receiving “a subtle makeover” to look more like the Heroes and This is Us star.

The game will also star Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Emma Kagan.

“It’s a new character, and she is a CEO of this organization called The Guild, and we think her performance will really blow people away,” Activision marketing chief Tyler Bahl told the publication.

Michael Rooker will also return for Black Ops 7, reprising his role of Black Ops 2’s Mike Harper.

“I think our fans will be excited to see him come back and return to the franchise, because he hasn’t been here in a while,” Bahl said.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed at the end of this year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

“The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of the fan-favorite titles Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6,” Activision’s description for the game reads.

“Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

A full “official reveal” for the game is coming later this summer, Activision says.