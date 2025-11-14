Call of Duty Black Ops 7 can’t be paused during single-player and requires an online connection at all times

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 can’t be paused during single-player sessions and requires an online connection at all times.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 was released on Friday, bringing with it a new multiplayer suite, a zombies refresh, and a co-op-focused single player campaign. Upon release of the game, players have discovered that the game’s single-player portion can’t be paused, even if there’s only one person playing.

It’s one of the many unusual decisions, including that the game’s single-player missions don’t have checkpoints, meaning any progress made during a mission is lost, unless the mission is completed in one sitting.

What complicates this further is that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 requires a constant online connection when playing the single-player campaign, meaning if your internet drops for any reason, all progress in your current mission will be lost.

“In Black Ops 7, you can go solo or squad up with up to three other players in this innovative Co-Op Campaign that redefines the Black Ops experience,” Activision said at the time of the campaign’s announcement.

“This is a story that developers at Treyarch and Raven Software have been building together, designed to deepen the Black Ops universe.”

It adds: “One overriding goal with the story of Black Ops 7 was to tell a story that could stand on its own while honoring the legacy of the series. Throughout development, there were meaningful opportunities allowing the reconnection of characters and storylines from earlier Black Ops titles, bringing them into this near-future setting where their presence could elevate the experience.