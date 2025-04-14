Bungie won’t say how much Marathon will cost, but it will be a ‘premium title’

Marathon developer Bungie won’t say how much Marathon is going to cost, but says it will be a “premium title”.

Marathon is described as a “team-based extraction shooter”. Players play as a mercenary who has given up their human form for a biosynthetic shell with unique abilities and stats. Players form a crew of three to battle against up to 18 other players in each zone.

On Saturday, Bungie debuted the first gameplay from the game, as well as the release date and closed alpha plans.

What wasn’t revealed as part of last week’s Marathon news, however, was how much the game is going to cost.

Wario64 posted a quote on X from a Gamespot preview of the game, which claimed the game would be a full-priced title. The original article has now been corrected, but prior to this, the Marathon X account replied: “Marathon will be a premium title. Marahton will not be a ‘full-priced’ title.”

Bungie has said it will announce pricing for the game “this summer.”

It was reported last year that Bungie and Sony are reportedly considering a $40 price tag for Marathon. This price point would bring it in line with Helldivers 2 and the now-defunct Concord.

“From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes Marathon, a team-based extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV for fortune, power, and answers to Tau Ceti’s secrets,” reads a description for the game.

Marathon is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. The game won’t require players on other platforms to sign up for a PlayStation Network account, Bungie has confirmed.

Former Valorant game director Joe Ziegler announced in March 2024 that he had taken over as Marathon game director, amidst reports that former game director Christopher Barrett had left the company.