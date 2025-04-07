Bungie will show off the first Marathon gameplay this week

Bungie will show off the first gameplay for its shooter Marathon this week.

A teaser posted to the firm’s social media platforms confirmed that new information about the game will be shared during its Marathon gameplay reveal showcase on Saturday.

The stream will be held on Twitch, and begin at 10 AM PT / 6 PM UK.

Alongside this, several members of the media and content creators have teased that they have visited Bungie to learn more about the game, suggesting a wave of coverage will follow this reveal on Saturday.

Following Marathon’s announcement in May 2023, Bungie said it would be “going dark to focus on the game… and when we come back – we’ll have gameplay to show”.

While information on the game has been sparse, Bungie did release a development update on the game last year, fronted by game director Joe Ziegler.

Marathon sees players embodying cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners. Working solo or as part of three-person crews, they fight for survival and loot in a lost colony on a mysterious planet called Tau Ceti IV.

No release date for the game has been shared. It was previously reported that the game was targeting a 2024 release prior to a delay.

Bungie and Sony are reportedly considering a $40 price tag for Marathon.

Former Valorant game director Joe Ziegler announced in March 2024 that he had taken over as Marathon game director, amidst reports that former game director Christopher Barrett had left the company.

It was alleged last year that Barrett was fired by Bungie after being accused of inappropriate behaviour.