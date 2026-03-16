Bungie ‘overcorrected’ the distance gunfire can be heard in Marathon, says it will dial it back later

Bungie has conceded that it adjusted a Marathon gameplay mechanic too far in a recent update, and will make changes soon.

Marathon‘s version 1.0.0.4 update was released on March 11, making a number of tweaks to weapons and item economy, such as reducing the visual clarity on thermal scopes and increasing the amount of starting ammo in certain kits.

The most controversial change, however, was the tweak which “increased the range gunfire and explosions can be heard from”.

When the update was applied, players complained that because they could now be located from greater distances when firing guns, it was leading to far more frantic gameplay, with some complaining that they were being attacked at all times as a result.

Bungie has now posted a message to players conceding that it may have adjusted the range too far, and will be rolling it back to some extent (though not entirely) in a future update.

“We’ve seen your feedback about the increased range at which you can hear other players in combat and are closely monitoring how it affects your runs,” the message reads.

“We recognize that this was an overcorrection and will pull things back in a way that maintains your ability to hear each other’s actions, but not at a distance that feels excessive. We’re still aligning on how to ensure the best player experience, and will deploy changes in an upcoming update.”

We've seen your feedback about the increased range at which you can hear other players in combat and are closely monitoring how it affects your runs. We recognize that this was an overcorrection and will pull things back in a way that maintains your ability to hear each other's… — Marathon Development Team (@MarathonDevTeam) March 13, 2026

VGC’s Marathon review calls the game “a hostile beast worth taming”, declaring it “as alluring as it is unforgiving”.

“Marathon is reminiscent of some of the toughest parts of Destiny 2, moments of overwhelming hostility where you feel endangered even while having optimal equipment for the task,” we wrote. “The type of challenge that reminds you that you can never be too safe, and that danger is always looming above your head.

“But it’s those contesting moments, in Marathon and elsewhere, that reflect a tale of resilience. One can only hope that Bungie is given the grace of time to actually put up a fight.”