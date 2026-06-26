Bungie layoffs revealed to have affected nearly 300 jobs at Destiny 2 maker

The true scope of PlayStation’s Bungie layoffs has been revealed, after official records were published by Washington State.

On Thursday, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed “significant” cuts at the studio, which it said would affect “most” of the Destiny team and “some” Marathon team members. The cuts followed the end of support for Destiny 2 earlier this month.

Now, as spotted by Game File, the scale of the cuts has now been revealed. A WARN notice issued by Sony to Washington State, where Bungie is based, lists the impacted workers at 292, effective next month.

It’s worth noting that, since the figure is strictly related to Bungie/Sony jobs in Washington, it won’t account for any elsewhere, so the true impact of the layoffs could be higher.

Sony acquired Bungie in a deal worth $3.7 billion in 2022, during the height of the pandemic acquisition spree. The studio’s flagship shooter, Destiny 2, has been declining in popularity, and it’s not clear how successful its latest game, 2026’s Marathon, has been for PlayStation.

Destiny 2’s final major content update, Monument of Triumph, was released on June 9, bringing an end to the game’s nine-year run of content.

A Bloomberg report published last month claimed that Bungie would be focusing on the extraction shooter Marathon in the near term, with some Destiny 2 developers already transferred to the game.

The publication claimed that Bungie didn’t have a new project lined up for Destiny 2’s development team following its final content update, and didn’t plan to immediately start development on Destiny 3.